Amit Shah Meets New BJP Member Jyotiraditya Scindia; Remarks On How He'll Help Party In MP

A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, former party president and Home Minister Amit Shah has on Thursday said that his induction will strengthen BJP's position in Madhya Pradesh. Posting a picture of his meeting with Scindia on Thursday morning, Shah said that BJP has focussed on serving people of Madhya Pradesh and Scindia's induction will strengthen this resolve. On Tuesday, hours before Scindia left the Congress party, he had met Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Scindia has also been nominated to Rajya Sabha moments after his induction in the party.

Met Shri @JM_Scindia ji.



I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/jrxAAWrjyl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 12, 2020

Scindia's poster torn & smeared with ink in Bhopal prior to his arrival as BJP leader

Scindia joins BJP

A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of party's national president JP Nadda. As Scindia joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also attacked the Congress party for not serving the people. While inducting him, Nadda recalled the contribution of Rajmata Scindia in the formation of Jan Sangh.

READ: Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches out to Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora after quitting Party

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's residence along with former BJP chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

READ: From Digvijaya's poaching claim to Scindia's resignation: How the MP crisis exploded