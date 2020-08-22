Andhra Pradesh CID Raids House Of Former APCO Chief, Nabs Gold & Rs 1 Crore Cash

Following reports of irregularities in the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO), the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday raided the house of the former Chairman of APCO in Khajipet seizing cash and gold from the residence.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a team had been investigating the case of irregularities in APCO since the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime. Following this, the team received input over the alleged involvement of former APCO Chairman Gujjala Srinivasulu in the irregularities. His house in the state's Kadapa district was then raided by CID DSP Subbaraju and his team.

Gold and cash seized

During the raid throughout the day, the AP CID seized almost 3 kilograms of gold, 2 kilograms of silver, more than Rs 1 crore cash, and documents of many properties.

CID DSP Subbaraju further informed that their team took this move after taking permission from the court and now further action will be taken against the former APCO Chairman. More details are awaited.

(With Agency Inputs)