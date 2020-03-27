Andhra Pradesh Police Detains 235 People For Violation Of Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the country in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, as many as 235 people were detained by Amalapuram police on Thursday for entering Andhra Pradesh from Telangana and violating the lockdown orders.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shaik Masoom Basha said that about 55 bikes and 28 cars were intercepted by the police amid the lockdown. People were caught while crossing the Godavari bridge at Siddhantam and traveling towards Ravulapalem.

"Most of the people are cooperating but some are violating. Today many people from Hyderabad have tried to enter East Godavari district at Siddhantam village. 235 members came on 55 bikes and 28 cars. We have intercepted them and sent them to home quarantine at Bommuru. Cases will be filed against them for violating the lockdown. We have seized their vehicles. We will arrest them too," Basha said.

Preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus

Several state governments have banned interstate travel as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the virus. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, the only possible measure to arrest the spread of the virus is by way of social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene. Keeping in mind the looming threat of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country, shutting down all the services and operations while certain essential services like healthcare facilities, water, food and energy supplies and banking facilities to remain operational during the lockdown. PM Modi stressed on maintaining social distancing and urged the citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes.

A surge in Coronavirus cases

India has witnessed a massive rise in Coronavirus cases as the number of infected individuals surged to 694 with 16 deaths as on Thursday, March 26, while 44 cases have been recovered and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Due to Indian government's timely imposition of preventive measures, India's casualty figures and infected cases is much less as compared to other countries such as the US, China, Iran, Italy, France, South Korea, among others, despite being the second-most populous country in the world and more prone to the spread of the pandemic, though the next three weeks are considered to be critical for India.