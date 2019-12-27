Andhra Pradesh: Tight Security At Amaravati Ahead Of Cabinet Meeting

The security was beefed up and Section 144 was imposed in Amaravati, in wake of the Cabinet meeting at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Friday. The Cabinet will be chaired by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is likely to take a final decision on the three-capital proposal. The proposal to have three capitals in Andhra Pradesh is based on the recommendations of the GN Rao Committee, as a strategy for urban development in the state.

Heavy police forces have been deployed outside Andhra Secretariat and the villagers who have been protesting against the proposal for the past nine days, have not been allowed to hold a Dharna on Friday. All vehicles passing from the nearby road are also are being checked. On Wednesday, the Police had circulated a notice asking villagers to avoid indulging in any acts that may create law and order situation during the cabinet meeting.

Reddy's idea of 3 state capitals

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan on December 17 made an announcement in the State Assembly that the State will have three capitals to boost the "decentralized development". According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said that Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh, while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital.

Speaking about it, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change. We may set up legislative capital here (Amaravati). We may constitute Assembly here. We may set up Executive capital at Visakhapatnam. Officials may start working from there. High court may be set up in Kurnool. Thus legislative, executive, and judicial capitals may be set up at different places. We are in a condition to think of different possibilities. Probably, Andhra Pradesh may get three capitals”.

Protests against the proposal

Farmers in Amaravati have been protesting against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea to introduce three capitals in the Andhra Pradesh. Several villagers in the capital city of Amaravati, including women and senior citizens, took part in a sit-in protest. The police force has been deployed in the area and prohibitory orders were also passed to maintain the law and order situation. Meanwhile, the government officials of Andhra Pradesh have maintained that the decision on forming three capitals will only come after receiving a report from the 'expert committee' that was formed to study the proposal.

During the protest, women and children sat on the roads and offered prayers. A cooking program was also held on the road. The protestors were supported by BJP leaders such as General Secretary J Syam Kishore, who said that the matter will be taken up to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from ANI)