Amid The Prevailing Law & Order Situation In UP, AMU To Remain Shut Until Further Notice

Amid the current law and order situation following the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Aligarh Muslim University(AMU) administration on Wednesday has decided to indefinitely extend its Winter vacation. The varsity was originally scheduled to re-open on January 6. In a notice posted by the Controller of Examinations, the outstation students have been advised to return to Aligarh only once the University re-opens.

Read: Aligarh Violence: AMU Students Caught Breaking Varsity Gates Amid Claims Of 'cop Violence'

Here is the AMU's notice:

Read: Allahabad HC Seeks Replies From UP Govt, AMU On Pleas Against Aligarh Protest Violence

Clashes between the police and students at AMU

After the alleged heavy-handedness use of force by the police against the students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15, there was tension at the AMU as well. As per the reports, over 17 policemen and 60 students were injured in the clashes between the Uttar Pradesh police and the students. Republic TV on December 24 accessed the CCTV footage from the area around the AMU during this incident.

The visuals indicated that some students tried to forcibly break one of the gates of the University and they allegedly attacked the police personnel thereafter. On the other hand, the police tried to push back the protesters as Section 144 was in force at that time. The AMU students alleged that the police personnel entered the campus and used force indiscriminately.

Read: Abhishek Singhvi Slams UP CM's Comment On Lucknow Violence: 'Use Legal Action Not Revenge'

'Police used non-lethal weapons in self-defence'

Responding to the allegations of the students, Akash Kulhary, SSP Aligarh on December 24 stated that the AMU students were speaking from their own perspective. Revealing that the police had pinned the responsibility of the violence on the students in the affidavits submitted to the Allahabad High Court and Supreme Court, he claimed that the police had used non-lethal weapons in self-defence. Subsequently, an FIR has been registered against 1000 unnamed students for perpetrating violence and damaging public property.

The SSP Aligarh remarked, "From the beginning, in our affidavit to the HC and SC, we have stated that the students were the aggressors. They made the situation abnormal. They deliberately indulged in stone-pelting. Police used non-lethal weapons in self-defence. Police had used minimum force to disperse them."

Read: Amit Malviya On Anti-CAA Protest At AMU: 'No Law That Stops Police From Entering Campus'