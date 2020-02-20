Application Filed To Summon NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Before Bhima-Koregaon Inquiry Panel

On Thursday, an application was filed before the Bhima-Koregaon judicial inquiry commission (JIC) requesting summoning of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar in the matter. The application which was filed by Sagar Shinde is expected to come up for hearing before the judicial inquiry commission on February 24. The application filed by Shinde stated, "it looks like Pawar knows more about the violence than what he has mentioned in an affidavit filed by him earlier."

The inquiry was in reference to a press conference addressed by Sharad Pawar on February 18 where, as per the applicant, the NCP chief said that Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide had "created a different atmosphere in Bhima-Koregaon area."

The application also mentioned Pawar questioning Pune police's role in the case. The judicial inquiry commission (JIC) was formed, it had invited affidavits from anyone who had knowledge about the Bhima Koregaon violence. Following this notice by the JIC Shinde filed an affidavit claiming that he was present on the spot at that time. The JIC was constituted by the Maharashtra Government back in February 2018.

Bhima Koregaon violence and the subsequent arrests

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and left several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

(With ANI Inputs)