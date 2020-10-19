Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Makes Instagram Private After Brother's Arrest By NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Arjun Rampal's brother-in-law Agisilaos Demetriades as part of its investigation in the drugs case. After the arrest, Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has made her Instagram handle private.

Agisilaos, an African national, was arrested from a resort in Lonavla, Mumbai and drugs were recovered from his possession, sources informed. "Alprazolam, a tablet was recovered during a raid at his home," an official told ANI. The official further said that Demetriades was part of an active and 'immensely large drug syndicate and supplied narcotics to the same peddlers that were selling drugs to actress Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Anuj Keshwani and Dipesh Sawant.'

Agisilaos' arrest is part of the second leg of the investigation undertaken by the NCB in Mumbai. As per sources, the next phase is likely to lead to ‘bigger names’, with three top male stars set to be questioned one of whom is believed to be Arjun Rampal. Further, eight Bollywood stars are under the NCB lens for their names in the contacts of drug peddlers.

The NCB's probe into the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has led to a massive crackdown on the widespread drug network in the film industry. After the alleged prime accused Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in September, the central agency summoned a host of Bollywood A-listers including actors Deepika Padukone, her manager Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor who were named by the persons apprehended by the NCB.

