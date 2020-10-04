NCB arrests top production house employee with 70 gm MD, 'big names' likely to tumble out

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a person named Pradeep Sahni for possession of drugs. He had been held by the authorities with 70 gms of MD. He is employed with a top production house in the editing department, sources have told Republic.

More names under NCB scanner?

More names from the production house are likely to tumble out in the investigation. As per sources, he used to supply drugs as well, and ‘big names’ who were recipients could be under lens.

Meanwhile, amid the NCB’s probe into the alleged links of Bollywood stars with drugs, another employee previously associated with a top production house, Kshitij Ravi Prasad has been arrested. The executive producer-director’s custody has been extended to October 6 after being arrested on September 26.

The custody of Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on September 8, her brother Showik and staff members of Sushant Singh Rajput is also till October 6. After finding their alleged involvement with a drug cartel during the investigation of the SSR case, the officials expanded their probe and other celebrities from the film industry came under the scanner. Actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, producer Madhu Mantena, fashion designer Simone Khambatta, among others have been questioned over their alleged links with drugs.

Moreover, the next phase is likely to lead to ‘bigger names’, with three top male stars set to be questioned. Further, eight Bollywood stars are under lens over their names in the contacts of drug peddlers. This is apart from Karan Johar’s controversial star-studded video from 2019, which the NCB is probing, having decided to re-examine the video, in the latest development.

