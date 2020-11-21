Army Jawan Martyred, 2 Civilians Injured As Pak Violates Ceasefire 5 Times In 12 Hours

One Indian Army jawan attained martyrdom while two civilians sustained injuries as Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Pakistan Army violated ceasefire for five times in the last 12 hours, targetting civilian areas and Army positions.

“On 21 Nov 2020, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri (J&K). Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Hav Patil Sangram Shivaji was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries,” Army statement said.

Another statement by Army stated, "Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera Sector on 21 Nov 2020, at about 1800 hours, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & shelling with Mortars along LoC in Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri(J&K). Indian Army retaliates befittingly."

In a series of ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Poonch, Pakistan targetted civilian area in Degwar, Malti & Dallan injuring two ladies. Mansha Bi (18) daughter of Shamas Din and Sakina Bi (40) wife of Nazam Din, both residents of Bagial-Dara village got injured in Pakistan shelling and were shifted to District hospital Poonch for treatment.

“Pak violates Ceasefire targeting civilians in Poonch (J&K). On 21 Nov 2020, at about 1815 hours Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & intense shelling with Mortars along LoC in Degwar, Malti & Dallan areas in Poonch (J&K). Pak targeted civil areas causing injuries to innocent civilians. Army retaliates befittingly," Army statement read.

READ | India Warns Pakistan After Security Forces Foil 26/11-type Terror Attack Planned By JeM

READ | PM Modi Reviews Nagrota Encounter; Terrorists Were Planning Big Attack On 26/11: Sources