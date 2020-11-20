PM Modi Reviews Nagrota Encounter; Terrorists Were Planning Big Attack On 26/11: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary, and the country's top intelligence establishment over the Thursday morning Nagrota encounter in Jammu, sources informed on Friday. Crucially, as per sources, it was found that the terrorists were planning a big attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack in India.

Four JeM terrorists hiding in a lorry were gunned down by the security forces at the Ban toll plaza on Thursday in an early morning encounter that lasted for over three hours.

PM Modi chairs review meeting

— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Armed Forces neutralise 4 JeM terrorists

Earlier on Thursday, the J&K's CRPF force along with Indian Army and J&K Police personnel in a 4-hour long encounter operation gunned down 4 terrorists. The sources further informed that the infiltrators who entered Indian territory on Wednesday night were heading towards Srinagar on Thursday early morning around 5 am to carry out a major terrorists attack in the Kashmir Valley. J&K DGP Dilbag Singh while speaking to Republic said, 'Terrorists' aim was to destroy the ongoing peaceful democratic process for the upcoming elections' referring to the upcoming DDC polls.

Pakistan link to terrorists exposed

Photos accessed by Republic Media Network showed 'Karachi-made' medicines had been recovered from the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist truck that was blown up in the encounter at the Ban toll plaza in Jammu in the early hours of Thursday. The medicines had been manufactured in Sector -22, Korangi Industrial area of Karachi, the labels show. The shoes worn by the four terrorists were also found to be purchased from markets in Karachi and is said to be a popular brand in Lahore and Karachi.

The JeM terrorists were carrying a huge cache of arms and ammunition. Weapons including 11 AK 47 rifles, 29 hand grenade, some pistols, RDF guns and other explosives have been recovered from the truck.

'Terrorists were planning a big attack'

IG Jammu Mukesh Singh had also earlier indicated that these terrorists were planning a big attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He also added that the terrorists were trying to disrupt the upcoming DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from these terror attacks, more than 4137 Ceasefire violations have been reported along the LoC in 2020. More than 211 terrorists have been eliminated this year by the forces.

Due to the strong anti-infiltration grid established by the Indian security forces, Pakistan is unable to infiltrate terrorists or weapons into the valley to increase violence levels. Pakistan's ISI has been given an ultimatum to push in maximum infiltrators along with weapons into Kashmir before the onset of winters when the undergrowth/bushes in most infiltration prone areas will die down due to dew & snowfall, sources said.