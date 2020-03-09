Arrested PFI Member Is Organisation's Chief Of Counter Intelligence

Danish who was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi police in connection with distributing hate content and provoking people in the name of anti CAA protest was the chief of counter-intelligence wing of the PFI. On Sunday, the special cell of the Delhi police had arrested a couple-- Jahanzaib Sami and his wife Hinda Bashir Begh from Okhla area. They had links with the ISIS and hateful literature was also recovered from them.

About the arrested PFI member

During the course of the investigation, Danish's name, a resident of Trilok puri, was cropped up. The police developed the information and conducted a raid in Trilok Puri area from where he was detained. The sources privy to the investigation has disclosed that Danish was handling a number of anti-CAA protest and was provoking them.

He had been working for PFI. His family has also confirmed this. "He was in fact the head is counter-intelligence wing of the PFI. He used to pass information regarding anti CAA protest. He used to distribute posters which were derogatory in nature and provoked people with false information," said the police source. Danish was also running WhatsApp group which is being checked by the police team.

NIA launches parallel probe

A team of NIA also visited the special cell office and interrogated Danish. The NIA has launched a parallel probe in the matter, said the officials on the condition of anonymity that the couple wanted to carry out terror type strike across the capital and role of Danish is being checked.

They told interrogators that they want to work for Ghazawa-E-Hind. They were provoking people that Muslims were on the radar and wanted to create chaotic situation. "The name of Danish came during their interrogation and he was detained. But we have arrested him in a separate case," said the source.

The special cell is now probing who were funding them and more people have been called to join the investigation. The officials are tight-lipped over the matter. When asked whether more member of PFI is on the radar, they said whole PFI is on the radar but can't reveal what they have got.

