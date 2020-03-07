Is India Losing Friends In The World? Jaishankar Responds To Criticism Over Delhi Violence

In the thick of global reactions over the contentious citizenship law (CAA) and the recent violence that unleashed in Delhi, External Minister S. Jaishankar responded to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemnation on March 7. Addressing the Global Business Summit in the national capital, Jaishankar said that India is getting to know its 'friends.'

On Saturday, at the Global Business Summit Jaishankar was asked if India was losing friends in the world, to which he responded saying, "Maybe we are getting to know who our friends really are." "Kind of a geopolitical assessment, there was a time when India was very defensive," he added.

The External Minister also slammed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHRC) Michelle Bachelet saying, "She has been wronged before." Amongst other countries, Iran has been the most vocal in its criticism towards India. On March 2, Iran's Foreign Minister condemned the 'wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims', a day later the Iranian Supreme Leader, in a strongly worded denunciation, reflected a similar sentiment.

Iran, Turkey condemns New Delhi

On March 5, Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took on Twitter and warned New Delhi of 'India's isolation', demanding to 'stop the massacre of Muslims'. He said, "The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam."

Predictably, Pakistan PM Imran Khan expressed his gratitude to Khamenei and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising their voices against 'Modi's racist Hindu government.' He said, "I am grateful to Iran's Supreme Leader Mr. Khamenei and Turkish President Mr. Erdogan for their voice against Modi's racist Hindu government in Jammu & Kashmir and the massacre of Muslims in India."

On Wednesday, Adams, the UK's Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), said the British government is concerned over the potential impact of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India. His response came following an urgent question on recent violence in India by Opposition Labour Party MP Khalid Mahmood in the House of Commons.

On February 27, the Turkish President took on the Modi government over the "massacres" of Muslims in India. "India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims. By who? Hindus," Erdogan said. The violent clashes in Delhi, during US President Donald Trump's visit, killed over 50 people. Two days after the protests erupted, on Wednesday, PM Modi broke his silence on Delhi violence and appealed to maintain peace and brotherhood.

