'Why This Silence?' BJP's Amit Malviya Takes A Cryptic Dig At Kejriwal On Delhi Violence

BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya on Sunday in a cryptic tweet attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over the rampant violence in North East Delhi. Taking to Twitter, he stated that the AAP held a meeting after elections to review the loss of eight seats. Accusing the party of the violence, he added, ''Then there are riots in the same areas.''

He further said, ''Tahir Hussain, Haji Yunus, Mohammad Athar, Shahnawaz, Liaqat, Riyasat, Tariq Rizvi, Jahanzaib, Hina Bashir were involved in the riots. Amanatullah Khan plays the Muslim card, but Kejriwal is silent. Till when?''

chronology समझिये



चुनाव के बाद AAP मीटिंग करती है की 8 सीट कैसे हारे



फिर उन्हीं इलाक़ों में दंगे होते है



तहिर हुसैन

हाजी यूनुस

मोहम्मद अथर

शाहनवाज़

लियाक़त

रियासत

तारीक रिज़वी

जहांजैब, हिना बशीर दंगों में लिप्त



अमानतुल्लाह खान मुस्लिम कार्ड खेलता है, पर केजरीवाल चुप। कब तक? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 8, 2020

Kejriwal offers monetary help

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered monetary help for the injured victims in the violence. Further, lauding slain Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma's bravery, Kejriwal announced Rs. 1 crore to be awarded to his family in honorarium of his service. Moreover, the Kejriwal government has also assured that one on Sharma's kin will be given a job.

Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 45 and injuring over 200. The police had filed 167 FIRs and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

