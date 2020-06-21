Assam: PCB Issues Closure Order To OIL Over Baghjan Gas Well Tragedy

The Pollution Control Board (PCB) in Assam on Friday, issued a closure notice to Oil India Limited (OIL) to 'shut down' all production and drilling operations of all the installations of Baghjan oilfield in Assam's Tinsukia district. The pollution body informed that Oil India Limited has been allegedly operating the Baghjan oilfield activities without obtaining prior consent and clearance from the board.

The development comes 24 days after OIL experienced a gas blowout at well number 5 in Baghjan Oilfield, in close vicinity of Dibru Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel leaving natural gas and condensate oil gushing out in the open. The incident left thousands of families displaced and had an adverse impact on the biodiversity of the region. Subsequently, the well caught fire on June 9.

READ | Tinsukia Gas Tragedy: Petroleum Min forms three member committee to investigate lapses

"The state Pollution Control Board has observed that Oil India Limited has been operating the Baghjan oilfied activities without obtaining prior consent to Establish / consent to operate from PCB, Assam, which is a serious violation of the provisions of Water Act, 1974 and Air Act, 1981 as well as Environment (Protection) Act, 1986," the closure order addressed to the Resident Chief Engineer of OIL stated.

The PCB order further states that it is mandatory to obtain prior permission/clearance from MoEF & CC as well as state PCB for production, drilling, pumping of crude oil, and laying pipeline activities as per EIA notification, 2006 and various provisions under the Section 25/26 of the Water (Prevention of Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 21 of the Air (Prevention of Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Authorization under the Hazardous & other waste (Management & Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016 as amended up to date.

READ | Pradhan assures 'adequate' compensation for the victims of Tinsukia gas tragedy

The PCB order further levelled the series of charges against the OIL including operation of Baghjan oilfield without Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), operating drilling, and production operations without being equipped with proper safety and precautionary measures for which often major accidents have occurred at the drill sites.

The order said that Baghjan oilfield is located just 500 metres to the Maguri Motapung wetland which is part of the eco-sensitive zone of Dibru Saikhowa National Park which is affected severely due to negligence on OIL's part.

READ | Tinsukia Gas Tragedy: Petroleum Min forms three member committee to investigate lapses

READ | â€‹Tinsukia Gas Tragedy: Petroleum Min Dharmendra Pradhan meets Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal