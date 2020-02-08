Assam Rifles Team Busts Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit In Manipur

On Saturday, the Assam Rifles in a press release announced that their forces along with a team of officers of the Maphou Police Station busted an illegal drug processing cum manufacturing plant in Manipur. They announced that during the seize, 49 kgs of brown sugar (solid and liquid) and 8 kgs of marijuana had been recovered from the Kamu Saichang area in the Thoubal District of Manipur.

Read: HC stays CIC direction to Assam Rifles to give info on officer's disciplinary proceedings

The Assam Rifles announced that after they received input and information about the manufacturing plant, a joint operation was launched. It was found that the plant was being utilised to extract Morphine from Opium which was further processed into brown sugar and heroin.

Read: Assam Rifles builds war memorial in Nagaland for 357 martyrs

"During the detailed search, the team recovered approximately 29 kgs of heroin brown sugar (solid), 20 liters of brown sugar (liquid), 8 kgs of marijuana including equipment and chemicals used for processing of drugs. The drug after processing was being supplied in the form of loose bags and molded bricks to the youth of Manipur and Nagaland," read the press release.

Read: Assam Rifles refutes 'fabricated' allegations of harassment of lady IPS by jawan

The release stated that a woman identified as Elizabeth Khongsahi has been apprehended by police while the owner of the house in which the drug processing plant was functioning is still absconding. The overall value of the recovered assets and items is approximately Rs 120 crores in the international market. The arrested woman, as well as the items that were seized, have been handed over to the Maphu Dam Police Station for carrying out further investigations.

Read: Manipur: Assam Rifles and Kakching Police held woman carrying heroin worth Rs 57 lakhs

This swift operation by the Assam Rifles proved their dedication towards curbing the Drug Menace from North East Region as well as their efforts towards choking the influx of drugs from neighboring drug haven of the Indo-Myanmar Border.

Read: Assam Rifles team aces it at World Police and Fire Games, bags five gold medals in China