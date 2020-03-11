TDP Leaders' Car Attacked: Naidu Writes To State Election Commissioner, Urges Action

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday wrote to the State Election Commissioner and the Director General of Police concerning the attack on two TDP leaders in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu stated, "We strongly demand that due process of law should be followed with rule of law in place following an attack on two TDP leaders in Guntur."

Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu today wrote to State Election Commissioner & Director General of Police stating 'We strongly demand that due process of law should be followed with rule of law in place' following an attack on 2 TDP leaders in Guntur. https://t.co/qvL52O98AW pic.twitter.com/72511p2btZ — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

READ | YSRCP alleges link between Yes Bank and Chandrababu Naidu, demands investigation

As per the sources, Chief Minister Naidu has also alleged that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) supporters from the region had carried out the attack and were knowing the visits of the leaders.

YSRCP leader and Minister for Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana commented on the incident and blamed Naidu for the incident. The Minister also alleged that TDP had conspired to create conflicts ahead of the local body polls. He also questioned why the two TDP leaders were in Macherla and alleged that the leaders had arrived with a huge convoy, creating residents angry.

READ | YSRCP dubs Naidu 'Coronavirus of backward class',says 'reason' for HC's reservation order

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when two leaders - Buddha Venkanna and Bonda Umamaheswara - entered Macherla town in Guntur district. The leaders were on their way to the police station to file a complaint on alleged obstructions faced by TDP while trying to file their nomination on Tuesday for the upcoming local body polls in the State. A man allegedly rammed a wooden pile into the car's window and attacked the leaders.

READ | TDP names candidate for RS polls in AP; Forces contest

The car was damaged while lawyer and TDP legal cell leader Para Kishore, who was accompanying the other two leaders, has sustained serious injuries in the incident. Kishore managed to reach Nalgonda and got himself admitted to Navya Hospital for treatment.