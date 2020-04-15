Bandra Incident: Mumbai Police Files 3 FIRs, Gets Custody Of Vinay Dubey Till April 21

A day after the chaotic gathering outside Mumbai's Bandra railway station, the city police has registered three FIRs in the incident and has got custody of Vinay Dubey till April 21. Dubey had allegedly incited the "migrant agitation" against the Coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. The FIRs in the incident has been filed at Bandra Police Station.

"Mumbai Police has registered three FIRs in Bandra police station in connection to yesterday's Bandra incident. Police are doing a detailed investigation on the videos that have surfaced. Among the three offences, we have so far arrested Vinay Dubey and have got his custody from the court till April 21," DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, Zone 8, said.

Vinay Dubey has been booked under Sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

READ | Take Steps To Avoid Repeat Of Bandra Gathering: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar To Govt

READ | Internal Comm Misinterpreted: Railways Clarifies On 'migrant Train' After Bandra Incident

Lockdown violation in Mumbai on Tuesday evening

Around 2,000 people who were claimed to be 'migrant workers', gathered at Bandra station, outside the mosque around 3 PM on Tuesday. Flouting the norms of social distancing and lockdown, the gatherers allegedly sought transport arrangements to go back to their native places, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3. As per reports, they had bought into rumours that trains have been arranged to facilitate their return. The crowd was dispersed only after Police resorted to lathi-charge. After vacating, the area was sanitized.

Taking immediate cognizance of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and extended full support. Following which, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that a probe has been ordered to find out who spread the rumour that trains will be run to take migrant workers back to their states.

READ | Mumbai: Vinay Dubey Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Bandra Migrant Agitation

READ | ON TAPE: Person Instructs Bandra Crowd To Stay Put Till Rs 15,000 Is Paid & Media Arrives