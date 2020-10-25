Befor Bihar Polls, Janata Dal Rashtravadi Candidate Shot Dead; Alleged Attacker Lynched

Just 3 days ahead of the first phase of Bihar elections, a Janata Dal Rashtravadi party candidate and one of his supporters were shot dead during campaigning in Sheohar, while the suspected attacker was also lynched and two others have been arrested, police said on Sunday. Narayan Singh, 45, was killed on Saturday evening while campaigning at the Hathsar village in the Puyanhiya police station area.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh linked the killing to a "gang war" and said that Singh himself had a criminal record and over three dozen cases registered against him. He was rushed to the Sheohar Sadar Hospital from where he was referred to another facility, but he died on the way, police added. The attacker was beaten to death by the mob, the officer said.

The Sheohar seat which goes to poll in the second phase on November 3 has 15 candidates in the fray, including five independents. The RJD, the JDU and the LJP have fielded their candidates from the seat. The BSP is also contesting. Police said security has been tightened in the area and paramilitary personnel deployed.

Meanwhile reacting to the murder, JDU spokesperson Ajay Alok said that 'jungle raj' makes a comeback whenever there is an election, hinting to the misrule under 15 years of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi.

शिवहर में एक उम्मीदवार की गोली मार के हत्या कर दी गयी , कुछ याद आ रहा हैं या नहीं ?? अभी तो दो हत्यारों को पकड़ लिया हैं बाक़ियों को भी पकड़ लिया जाएगा लेकिन जब चुनाव आते हैं तो जंगल राज का दृश्य क्यों याद आ जाता हैं ? इसके पीछे कौन हैं ये भी पता लगेगा — Dr Ajay Alok (@alok_ajay) October 24, 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

(with PTI inputs)