Tejashwi Yadav Reacts To Bihar CM's 'ask Your Father' Barb: 'He's Running From Reality'

Emboldened by the massive crowd in his election rallies, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav has said once again attacked CM Nitish Kumar stating that he is tired and is repeating the same things. As Nitish Kumar lost his calm in a poll rally on Saturday, Tejashwi has on Sunday tweeted that Nitish has no energy left in himself to work towards the development of Bihar. He said that the Chief Minister is running away from reality and logical arguments. Warning the people of Bihar, Lalu Yadav's son who was also the Deputy CM of the state in 2015, said that if Nitish is voted again, he will destroy the future of the young generation.

आदरणीय नीतीश जी पूर्णत: ऊर्जाविहीन हो चुके है। उनकी पकाऊ, थकाऊ, उबाऊ, बासी और घिसी-पिट्टी बातों से जनता पक चुकी है।



थक चुके नीतीश कुमार जी वास्तविकता, तर्क और तथ्यों से भाग रहे है। बिहार के करोड़ों युवाओं का वर्तमान और भविष्य बर्बाद कर वो इतिहास के बासी पन्नों को पलट रहे है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 25, 2020

Nitish loses his calm, slams the Yadav family

In a rare and sharp retort at Tejashwi Yadav, CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday told him to ask his parents about how bad things were 15 years ago. Alluding to the lack of schools in Bihar previously, he slammed Lalu Yadav's regime for not progressing the state and bettering its educational facilities. Slamming Lalu Yadav and his wife- Rabri Devi's tenure as CM, he said when the Yadavs got a chance to rule, they only indulged themselves, resulting in jail time.

"Previously was there any school here? If you wish to study, ask your father, ask your mother - were there any schools? Were any schools and colleges being built? When he (Lalu) got an opportunity to rule, he ruled and indulged. When he went to jail, he kept his wife in his place. This only was happening 15 years ago. today, if someone does a crime, he will go to jail," said Kumar while addressing a rally at Begusari's Teghra constituency.

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

