Bengal Political Violence: Day After BJP Worker Died, Autopsy Mentions 'shotgun Injuries'

A day after the BJP alleged that its party worker was killed at the hands of West Bengal Police in Siliguri, the West Bengal police on Tuesday said that the post-mortem report of the BJP worker revealed that he died of shotgun injuries. The Police has stated that it doesn't use shotguns, in a way refuting the allegations that the injuries to the BJP worker were not due to police.

This statement comes after BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged a "nexus of police and TMC goons" was behind the death of party worker Ulen Roy during the "Uttarkanya Abhijan".

"This is police's Nadirshahi (cruelty) and the anarchy of Mamata Banerjee government. There is a nexus between the police and TMC goons. Police were using tear gas and goons were hurling country bombs," Vijayvargiya said.

He also stated on Monday that his party members were demonstrating peacefully but the TMC government has resorted to violence. "More than 125 workers of the BJP have laid down their lives, we will also not sit patiently until we overthrow this government," he had said.

READ | West Bengal: BJP Leader Attacked In Serampore, Party Alleges 'TMC Is Spreading Terror'

READ | BJP National General Secretary Vijayvargiya's Car Damaged During BJYM Rally; BJP Blames TMC

Family of Ulen Roy demands second autopsy

Meanwhile, the family of Ulen Roy has refused to accept the mortal remains of the Roy. The BJP and the family members of Roy have demanded the autopsy to be done again as it was allegedly done during odd hours, in violation of the Supreme Court observation that the autopsy must be done during the day time.

However, the Police has issued a statement saying the victim succumbed to pellet gun injuries from a shotgun fired from a close range.

"As per the post-mortem report, the 'death was due to the effects of shotgun injuries.' Police do not use shotguns. It's obvious that during yesterday's protest in Siliguri, armed persons were brought and they fired from firearms," the police said.

"The truth will come out and strong action will be taken against all those who planned and executed the heinous crime," the West Bengal police added.

The situation in Siliguri remained grim with the Police deployment in the wake of the 12-hour Bandh called by the BJP to protest against the "TMC miss rule" and the death of the party worker in the state. The streets of Siliguri remained deserted in support of the Bandh.

READ | BJP Worker Dies After Clash With Police, Party Demands President's Rule In West Bengal

READ | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP For Alleging Corruption In Cyclone Amphan Relief