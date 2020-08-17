Bengaluru Violence: Police Arrest 1 More Accused; Total Arrests In The Cases Stand At 340

The Bengaluru police on Monday arrested another accused in connection with the violence that broke out on August 11. He has been identified as Samiuddin. At least 35 accused were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Bengaluru violence, taking the total number of arrests in the cases to 340, informed the police.

Sandeep Patil, Joint CP, Crime, Bengaluru said that Samiuddin was in touch with accused of RSS activist Rudresh murder case and Al-Hind members since past few years

"One Samiuddin detained in connection with violence in DJ Halli. It was found that he was in touch with accused of RSS activist Rudresh murder case and Al-Hind members since past few years. He will be taken into custody and probe will be done," said Sandeep Patil.

Three days after the violence, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, the police said.

UAPA Slapped On Accused, Prosecutors Appointed For Speedy Trial

Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, on Monday, stated that his government will approach the Karnataka High Court to recover the costs of damages caused to public and private property from the culprits. He added that stringent action has been initiated against accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act - UAPA Act. He also stated that three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases, while the SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act.

Bengaluru Violence

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen who allegedly wrote a communal post on social media. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on Wednesday, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

Amid tensions in the city following deadly clashes in Bengaluru earlier this week, authorities imposed Section 144 in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on 18 August.

