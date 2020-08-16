Bengaluru Violence: 'BJP Politicising The Incident', Says DK Shivakumar

A political blame game has ensued after the Bengaluru violence that had erupted after an incendiary Facebook post by the relative of a Congress leader. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Sunday accused the BJP of politicizing the Bengaluru violence.

"The investigation is underway. BJP is politicising the incident. They are trying to wash up their internal issues. Whatever Naveen has posted, he himself has said that a BJP supporter has created this entire scene. They want to protect that and that is why they created the issue," said Shivakumar.

Congress leader G Parameshwara who is also a member of the Congress fact-finding committee alleged that instead of conducting investigation and revealing the truth, the BJP ministers are misleading the people by making unnecessary statements. He called the Bengaluru violence a failure of the Karnataka government questioning why the Intelligence Department was clueless about such a massive incident.

BJP links Congress with Bengaluru violence

This comes after BJP leaders linked the Congress party with the Bengaluru violence after the state police arrested Nagawara Corporator Irshad Begam's husband Kaleem Pasha in connection with the violence. SDPI hand has also been suspected in the violence after SDPI leader Syed Ayaz was caught on CCTV openly inciting violence, accessed by Republic TV.

Earlier on Saturday, an ex-Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig lambasted the Congress party and said, "Poor sections of minority communities should not be exploited by SDPI or Congress. Congress has been patronising SDPI for the past 10 years and then they could not protect their own MLA. Congress is to be blamed for this incident."

Section 144 which had been imposed in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 16 has been extended to Tuesday. The order would be in force from the morning of August 16 to the morning of August 18.

Three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in D J Halli and adjoining areas on the night of August 11, injuring more than 60 policemen. The riot-like situation occurred over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshi Nagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy. The Karnataka Police have informed that a total of 340 people accused have been arrested in connection with the violence.

(with inputs from ANI)