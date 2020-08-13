Bengaluru Violence: Police Extends Section 144 In DJ Halli, KG Halli Areas Till Aug 15

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant on Wednesday announced that the imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15. The decision comes in the wake of violence which took place on Tuesday night over a derogatory social media post.

READ | Bengaluru violence: Karnataka DyCM alleges communal content posted by 'Congress worker'

Yediyurappa orders CM inquiry into the incident

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a District Magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence and said so far 146 people have been arrested. "It has been decided in a meeting with Chief Minister with senior officials that district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. So far, 146 people have been arrested," Bommai told ANI.

The Karnataka Home Minister also said six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force are being dispatched to the violence-hit areas of Bengaluru. Three companies from Hyderabad and three from Chennai will be deployed in DG Halli and KG Halli police station limits where disturbances occurred Tuesday night, after which three people died in police firing, he said in an interaction with reporters at Udupi before leaving for Bengaluru.

READ | Citing Bengaluru arson, Telangana Minister, Police urge social media users to not spread fake news

Situation under control: Karnataka Home Minister

He said efforts to vitiate the atmosphere in society through hooliganism will not be tolerated. "Restoration of peace is the priority of the government and strict action will be taken against such elements," he said.

Several police personnel were also injured in the clashes. The minister said police had to resort to firing as a last resort. He said the situation is now under control and additional police forces have been deployed in the area. Rapid action force and the 'Garuda' force are also being deployed, the minister added.

The arrested persons have been accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting "derogatory" material on social media. Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out. Section 144 was imposed in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

READ | Complete failure of law and order machinery: Cong on Bengaluru violence

READ | Bengaluru violence: Dy CM says 'taking steps to ban SDPI', confirms 'pre-planned riots'

(With agency inputs)