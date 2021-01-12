Bhandara Fire: Probe Committee Points Out 'no Fire NOC' Obtained By District Hospital

The six-member probe committee that was investigating the Bhandara Hospital Fire tragedy has pointed out that the hospital was functioning without any fire compliance since its inception in 1981.

Thereafter, the PWD department had handed over the building to the Health Department without the Occupation Certificate, which is an essential document required for beginning the use of any constructed premise, the probe committee investigation revealed.

Again in 2015, the hospital did not obtain the fire NOC from the Bhandara Nagar Parishad, for constructing the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), a medical store, and a nutrition rehabilitation centre, the probe committee observed.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday sent a notice to Maharashtra Government over the horrific Bhandara Hospital fire incident that killed ten newborn babies. In its notice to the Director-General of Police and Chief Secretary, the NHRC sought a detailed report on the incident within four weeks.

Tragic Bhandara Hospital Fire

In the wee hours on January 9 when the nurse on duty opened the Intensive Care Unit door late at night and saw a large amount of smoke in the room. He immediately informed the hospital authorities, after which a fire brigade was called.

After the unfortunate incident took place on January 9, after which Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered an inquiry into the tragic incident and directed the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to investigate into the case.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur on Monday visited the hospital and directed officials to ensure proper care of the mothers and families who lost their children in the tragedy. Thakur inspected the hospital and held discussions with the district collector and health officials.

It has been in the public domain that the neonatal zone of the hospital did not have any fire safety measures in place. An RTI reply from 2018 had revealed that fire safety instruments were not installed on the premises.

