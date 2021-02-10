Bhima Koregaon Case: Fadnavis Makes 'clinching Evidence' Claim Even As Activist Moves HC

In a significant development on Wednesday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that there is "clinching evidence" in the Bhima Koregoan case. It is pertinent to note that the Pune Police's investigation into the Bhima Koregaon violence commenced during Fadnavis' tenure as the Chief Minister. To buttress his point, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly highlighted that even the Supreme Court had not granted bail to any of the accused in this case. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he refrained from commenting further on the matter.

This comes in the wake of incarcerated activist Rona Wilson moved the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of the NIA's case against him in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. In the application filed before the HC, his lawyer Sudeep Pasbola attached a digital forensic report from a Massachusetts-based forensic firm Arsenal Consulting which mentioned that someone hacked Wilson's laptop and planted 10 letters right before his arrest. It added that these letters which revealed a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi were the basis of the evidence against the accused.

Read: Maha Govt Drops 348 Cases In Bhima-Koregaon Protests, Mulls Inquiry In Elgar Parishad Case

Read: Maha Dy CM, Others Pay Tributes At Koregaon Bhima War Memorial

The Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

The charges filed by the police include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, it has been alleged that some of the arrested individuals are active members of the banned CPI (Maoists) party. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the NIA. The accused have been charged under Sections 120B, 115, 121, 121A, 124A, 153A, 201, 505(1)(b) and 34 of the IPC and sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Read: NIA Arrested 16, Chargesheeted 21 In Bhima Koregaon Case: MHA