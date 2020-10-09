Bhima Koregaon Case: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 8 People Including Navlakha & Teltumbde

In a massive development in the Bhima Koregaon case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, filed a charge sheet naming eight persons - activists Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Stan Swamy, Kabir Kala Manch members Hany Babu, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap and Maoist Milind Teltumbde. This development comes a day after 83-year-old Jesuit priest and activist - Stan Swamy was picked up from his Ranchi home by NIA officials. The charges are field under sections 120B, 115, 121, 121A, 124A, 153A, 201, 505(1)(b) and 34 of IPC and sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 20, 38, 39 & 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. NIA has already registered an FIR in the Elgar Parishad case charging 11 people under the provisions of the anti-terror law UAPA and several IPC sections.

Bhima Koregoan: NIA files charge sheet naming 8 activists

Bhima Koregaon case: National Investigation Agency (NIA) files chargesheet against 8 persons including Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Hany Babu, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap, Stan Swamy & Milind Teltumbde pic.twitter.com/iFTrToKN7R — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Previously on September 24, a Supreme Court bench refused to entertain the petition of activist Sudha Bharadwaj who sought bail on medical grounds, asking her to file a regular bail application. Bail has also been rejected to 80-year-old Varavara Rao - who tested positive for Coronavirus, but his family has been allowed to meet him. During the course of the investigation, NIA has also arrested Kabir Kala Manch members Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor and Jyoti Jagtap in connection to the same case, alleging that Kabir Kala Manch is a frontal organization of the banned terror organization CPI (Maoist).

What is the Elgar Parishad case?

Pune police booked activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, P Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). On the following day - January 1, 2018, violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district where supporters had gathered in the village to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The ensuing violence had resulted in the death of one person and several others had been injured - 152 have been arrested.

The above-mentioned activists have been charged with 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India'. They are also being probed for links with the banned CPI (Maoists) party. If convicted under 'waging war against India', all activists face the death sentence or imprisonment for life. Once the new Maha Vikas Aghadi government came into power, it mulled to review the case, leading to the NIA taking over the case on January 24. Within 10 days - on February 3, NIA registered an FIR in the Elgar Parishad case charging 11 people under the provisions of the anti-terror law UAPA and several IPC sections.

