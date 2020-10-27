Bihar: 18-year-old Killed As Police Opens Fire On Religious Procession In Munger

In a shocking incident in Bihar, an 18-year-old boy was killed in Munger during Durga Puja immersion procession on Monday as the police opened fire on the crowd. A disturbing video of the police charging the procession has been doing rounds on social media. However, the police have claimed that some 'anti-social elements' had resorted to stone pelting injuring around 20 officials which is why they resorted to lathis.

"During Durga puja immersion, some anti-social elements restored to stone pelting which injured 20 policemen after this someone from the crowd fired leading to one death. Situation under control," Munger SP Lipi Singh told ANI.

All Munger Police Men who are in this video should be Suspended, arrested and Charged in Murder case. @NitishKumar ji @SushilModi Ji @rsprasad ji Nation is waiting for action

pic.twitter.com/NN0gvNL00y — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 27, 2020

Chirag Paswan demands FIR against Munger police

LJP chief Chirag Paswan has called for action against the Munger Police under section 302 of the IPC. The incident comes just a day before Bihar's Assembly Elections, the first phase of which is slated to begin on October 28. Paswan has criticised CM Nitish Kumar, alleging that the incident portrays the JD(U) chief's 'Taliban-like' rule. The LJP chief has also called for the suspension of the Munger SP and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the kin of the dead.

मुंगेर पुलिस के ऊपर 302 का मुक़दमा दर्ज होना चाहिए।श्रद्धालुओं को गोली मारना नीतीश के तालिबानी शासन को दिखाता है।स्थानीय एस॰पी॰ को तत्काल सस्पेंड कर 302 के तहत एफ़॰आई॰आर॰ दर्ज करवाए नीतीश कुमार जी।मृतक के परिवार को 50 लाख रुपए और एक सरकारी नौकरी दे सरकार। #शर्मनाकनीतीश — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 27, 2020

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also took note of the incident terming it as 'unfortunate'. Modi has urged the Election Commission (EC) to take cognizance of the matter and investigate it.

मुंगेर में दुर्गा प्रतिमा विसर्जन के समय जो कुछ हुआ वह अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।EC को पूरे मामले का संज्ञान लेकर दोषी कर्मियों पर कारवाई करनी चाहिये।#mungerpolice — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 27, 2020

According to reports, Munger administration had asked people to complete the idol immersion by 5 am on Tuesday with the first phase of polling set to begin on Wednesday. Usually, Durga idols are immersed three days after Vijayadashmi. However, the procession around midnight was allegedly disturbing public order by playing loud music with the police allegedly thrashing few persons involved in the procession which led to the scuffle. The police also resorted to the use of tear gas shells in an attempt to disperse the mob. Meanwhile, huge security force has been stationed at Munger to maintain law and order.

