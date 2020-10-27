In Bihar, Chirag Paswan Says JDU Insulting PM Over 'dancing On Someone Else's Tune' Jibe

In response to JDU leader Sanjay Jha calling him 'Jamoora', LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that it is an insult to Prime Minister Modi, as he only follows the PM. Hitting out at Chirag Paswan for his 'will jail Nitish' remark, JDU leader Sanjay Jha had earlier called him a 'jamoora' (sidekick), and claimed that he will fail in politics, in the same way like he failed in Bollywood. Hinting at former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor's role in Chirag's defiance against the JDU, Jha said that he is dancing to the tunes of "someone". He said that it is easy to interpret who is the 'Madaari'. Chirag Paswan had claimed that BJP and LJP will form the government together and he will jail Nitish Kumar for scams in 7 nischay and other schemes.

Chirag Paswan said, "They are insulting PM Modi as they've been saying that this 'Jamura' is dancing on his tunes. Send me to jail & get my film probed. My film was made in 2011, why CM didn't act against me for the past 9 years then."

Chirag's response to his film came as Jha compared him to his co-star Kangana Ranaut and asked about the funds of his movie. Chirag had made his debut in Bollywood by a Tanveer Khan film Miley Naa Miley Hum in 2011, alongside Kangana Ranaut, Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge. Later, he turned to politics and won the Jamui Lok Sabha seat with a thumping majority.

Jha had praised the Manikarnika actor for achieving exceptional feats while slamming the Paswan scion for 'flopping' even after having the strong background of his father. Bringing in a reference of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead on June 14 this year and who's death probe is being conducted by the CBI, while money laundering and drug nexus case related to his death is being probed by ED, Jha said that he had made his name without any family backing. Jha claimed that Chirag will fail in politics as he failed in Bollywood.

Earlier on Monday, CM Nitish Kumar in an attack on Paswan, said certain people were 'acting at the behest of their advisors' while addressing a rally at Bihar's Muzzafarpur and added that JDU is 'concerned about nepotism'. Terming entire Bihar as one family, he lashed out at Lalu Yadav's family and Paswan - saying for some 'only blood relatives mattered'.

LJP's poll strategy in this year's Bihar elections

Even as LJP announced that it is quitting the NDA and will contest the Bihar polls on its own, it has claimed that Bihar will get a BJP-LJP government this year. LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that it is because of Nitish Kumar that he is not contesting with the NDA. As the poll season heats up, he has not left a single moment to attack CM Nitish, while heaping praises for PM Modi. Calling himself PM's "Hanuman", Chirag Paswan has said that BJP must attack LJP to follow "coalition dharma" with the JDU.

Kishor working with Chirag Paswan?

As the LJP left the NDA and has amped up its attack on CM Nitish Kumar, rumours in the state's capital Patna suggest that poll strategist Prashant Kishor has thrown his weight behind late Ram Vilas Paswan's son. However, quashing all claims, LJP president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that his party is 20-years-old and is capable of winning elections without anyone's help. Pinning the blame of these rumors on CM Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan has said that Nitish is scared. "They are spreading rumours that Prashant Kishor is backing me and I am B-team of a party. I want to clarify that the Lok Jan Shakti Party is a 20-year-old party with 51 years of the taint-free political career of Ram Vilas Paswan ji. Why would I need backing from someone? Lok Janshakti Party has its own ideology and we will win the election and the Chief Minister is scared. That is why he is spreading the rumour," Chirag Paswan told news agency ANI.

Bihar elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

