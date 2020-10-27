Bihar Polls: Sonia Gandhi Confident Of Mahagatbandhan Win, Slams 'arrogant' NDA Government

In her first address to the people of Bihar ahead of the election, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that the people of the state are "ready for a change". 71 constituencies are going to the polls in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election on October 28. Claiming that the NDA government had not fulfilled its governance agenda due to "arrogance", Gandhi claimed in a video message that the lives of workers, farmers, youth, and other sections of the society have worsened.

Maintaining that the people of the state are with the Mahagatbandhan, she contended that a government cannot run on the basis of fear and crime. According to her, unemployment, migration, price rise, and hunger are the key issues on which the people shall give a decisive mandate. The Congress president reckoned that a new Bihar will be created if the Mahagatbandhan is elected back to power. As per the Mahagatbandhan seat-sharing formula, RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI and CPM shall field candidates from 144, 70, 19, 6, and 4 constituencies each.

"Today, the government in Bihar has gone off track as it steeped in arrogance. Neither their talk nor action is good. Today, the worker is dependent, the farmer is worried, youth is dejected and the delicate condition of the economy is having a deep impact on the life of people," Congress president Sonia Gandhi opined.

Bihar polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

