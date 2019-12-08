Unnao Rape & Murder Case: UP Govt Suspends Seven Police Officers Including SHO

In a major development in the Unnao rape and murder case, the Yogi government on Sunday has suspended seven policemen for inaction and negligence. The suspended policemen include Bihar police SHO (Station House Officer) Ajay Tripathi, two Sub Inspectors, and four constables. Earlier on Sunday, the last rites of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to her burn injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, were performed at her native village in Unnao amidst tight security arrangements.

UP govt accepts all demands of victim's family

Earlier on Sunday, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram revealed that the state administration had accepted all demands of the Unnao rape victim’s family. This includes the case being tried in a fast track court, 24-hour security for the sister of the victim and two houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Besides this, a license to hold arms for self-defence would be provided to the victim’s brother as per the Arms Act.

Meshram remarked, "We have accepted their demands. One of them being putting the case on fast track so that culprits are given strictest punishment on time. Apart from that, the family of the deceased is poor, and their resources are very limited. We would provide them facilities which can be sanctioned by the government. The sister (of the deceased) had raised questions about her security since she believes she has a lot of evidence related to the case, so we promised to make arrangement for 24 hours security.” He added, “Considering that the family is big, two houses will be provided to them under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.”

Death of victim attributed to extensive burn injuries

While the Unnao rape victim was on her way to the local court for the hearing of her case, kerosene was thrown on her and she was set ablaze. While she was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. Unfortunately, she had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm on Friday.

Republic TV accessed the details of the autopsy conducted on the Unnao rape victim. As per Dr. Sunil Gupta, the Medical Superintendent of the Safdarjung Hospital, the victim died because of the extensive burn injuries. She was admitted to the hospital after having sustained nearly 90% burn injuries.

Moreover, the doctor observed that there was no indication of poison or suffocation. The police have arrested the five individuals namely Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore responsible for this act. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and promised that strict action would be taken against the accused.

