Bihar Agriculture Officer Showcaused For Punishing & Humiliating On-duty Araria Constable

District Agriculture officer of Araria District Manoj Kumar has been served a show-cause notice by the Agriculture Department for his misbehaviour with a police constable who stopped him on-road, while enforcing the execution of lockdown in Araria District of Bihar.

The agriculture officer, while he was on his way to attend a meeting, was stopped by the constable Gonu Tatma, to enforce the lockdown. This infuriated the officer and asked the senior police officer to punish him. The constable was humiliated in full public view and made to do sit-ups, holding his ears. Later the constable was even forced to tender an apology, with head down in the feet of agriculture officer.

The video clip has been taken into cognizance by the Agriculture Minister and a show-cause notice has been served on him.

Bihar Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar while speaking to Republic TV said, "we have ordered for an inquiry. Primary-facie the agriculture officer looks guilty. The police are doing a commendable job to enforce the lockdown and the honour of the policemen should be protected. This video is highly deplorable. Action will be taken against the agriculture officer and departmental proceedings will be initiated against him."

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has lodged a complaint with the Bihar Chief Secretary for humiliating policemen.

Gupteshwar Pandey said, "we will not tolerate the humiliation of any policeman. They are all doing their duty to enforce lockdown in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Action will be taken against the agriculture officer."

Ever since the lockdown has been announced by PM Modi, policemen all across the country have done a commendable job to enforce the lockdown. The Bihar Govt has taken cognizance of the misconduct of the agriculture officer, and it is most likely that the Agriculture officer would be suspended once the report is submitted.

