Bihar Man Recalls Harrowing Tale Of Police Intimidation And Brutality Across Nepal Border

A labourer who was detained after the firing incident near the India-Nepal border on Friday, returned to his hometown in Bihar’s Sitamarhi on Saturday, after being released by Nepal's security personnel.

Recalling his harrowing tale of police intimidation and brutality, Lagan Kishore said that during the firing incident he had rushed towards the Indian-side of the border; however, the police personnel dragged him back, hit him with the rifle butt and took him back to Nepal’s Sangrampur.

“They told me to confess that I was brought there from Nepal. I told them you can kill me but I was brought there from India,” Lagan Kishore told ANI.

Bihar: One person Lagan Kishore, who was detained by Nepal's security personnel yesterday after firing near India-Nepal border, returned to Sitamarhi today after being released by them.

A labourer was killed and two others injured in alleged firing by Nepal police personnel along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Friday, June 12.

‘Local altercation’

After the firing occurred at the India-Nepal border in Bihar, the security forces on Friday stated that the firing was a result of a 'local altercation'. SSB DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra had said that a local issue had cropped up recently and that the SSB 51st Bn Commandant has spoken to Nepalese SP Sarlahi along with the Indian SP Sitamarhi.

A case will be filed soon seeking an investigation, he added stating that a report of the preliminary findings has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Firing at India-Nepal border

In a shocking series of events, a labourer was reportedly shot dead and two were injured by the Nepal border police at the International border in Sitamarahi in Bihar on Friday.

According to the deceased's father, the victim was working at a farm at the border areas with Nepal and was allegedly shot 17-18 times by the Nepal border police following an altercation. The deceased father said that 5-6 workers had gone to work on the field and alleged that his son was killed after the Nepal border police fired 17-18 rounds.

