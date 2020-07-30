Bihar Police Spotted Leaving Sushant Singh Rajput's Bank In Bandra, Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput's father filing a complaint against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has sent shockwaves across the country. As per the complaint, Rhea has been booked for abetment to suicide, theft, and under various other sections by the Bihar Police. The complaint filed by KK Singh stated that Rhea allegedly transferred Rs. 15 crores from Sushant's account. A while back on Thursday, Bihar Police was spotted leaving Sushant's bank in Bandra, Mumbai.

Bihar Police is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and are seeking details of Sushant's bank accounts after charges were made by Sushant's family against Rhea. As per sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also sought a copy of the FIR registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in order to probe a possible money laundering angle.

Sources said the central probe agency has written to the Bihar police in this context as it is looking into the case for a possible investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED's interest, they said, is into the allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput's money and his bank accounts. The agency will probe if anyone used Rajput's income for money laundering and creating illegal assets, they said. The ED can attach assets of the accused and also has the power to make arrests under the PMLA.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father's 7 questions in the FIR

"When Sushant did not suffer from any mental illness before 2019, what happened to him after coming in contact with Rhea Chakraborty?" "If Sushant was suffering from a mental illness and undergoing treatment, why was the family’s permission not taken in written or verbal?" "What were the medicines given and the treatment that doctors were administering to Sushant based on Rhea’s inputs?" "Why did suddenly Rhea leave Sushant alone and broke all contacts with him when she knew he was in a critical situation?" "Why was Rs 15 crore transferred from the Sushant’s account in Kotak Mahindra Bank to another bank account which is not related to my son?" "When Sushant had been popular in the film industry, why did he stop getting film offers after meeting Rhea?" "Why did Rhea stop Sushant from pursuing organic farming when he was looking for suitable land in Kerala with his friend Mahesh?"

