Kangana Ranaut Unrelenting; Team Fires Her 5 Unanswered Questions In Sushant's Death Case

In the wake of the ongoing probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has reiterated her original claims as questions that are pertinent to the case. The Queen actor's official Twitter handle posted a set of questions that were part of her tell-all interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami earlier this month. Kangana's outcry against the allegedly nepotistic Bollywood industry sparked the movement for a deeper probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case by Mumbai Police.

Questions still remain the same

1) Why YRF banned Sushant?

2) Why Karan Johar promised Sushant trilogy instead dumped his film online?

3) Whey mafia media portrayed Sushant as a drug addict and rapist and a flop actor? ...(1/2)



#ShameOnMumbaiPolice — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 30, 2020

.... 4) Why Rhea didn’t tell Sushant’s parents about his alleged mental illness?

5) Why Rhea called Mahesh Bhatt to counsel Sushant instead of his own family ? (2/2)#ShameOnMumbaiPolice — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Team Kangana Ranaut is not in any mood to lose steam in the battle seeking ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has been naming and ‘shaming’ the celebrities who she feels are ‘responsible’ for the Chhichhore star’s death or haven't expressed appropriate support.

Kangana Ranaut had slammed Mumbai Police in the exclusive interview stating that their investigation of the actor's suicide is a complete sham. She levelled a number of allegations about Bollywood lobbies- alleging a systematic boycott of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Queen actor had also stated that she is ready to testify to the police regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death case if need be.

Kangana has been at the forefront of attacking the big names of the film industry over nepotism, favouritism and negative reportage in the wake of Sushant’s death. She claimed that Sushant's career was ‘systematically sabotaged’ by industry bigwigs whom she labelled as the 'real powerful people' and had called out Mumbai Police for not recording their statements. Three names she mentioned in the interview on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know — Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra and Rajeev Masand, have been questioned by Mumbai Police in connection with the case.

