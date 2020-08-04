Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to hold second digital protest seeking justice on August 7

After the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several people have come out in the open to extend their support to the actor’s family to seek justice for the Kedarnath actor. After the success of the first digital protest #Candle4SSR held on July 22, which saw active participation of several of his fans across various social media, another peaceful online protest has been planned for August 7.

Second digital protest for Sushant Singh Rajput

Several fans of the actor who are relentlessly raising their voice and have been asking other people to participate in the second digital protest on Twitter. One of the users commented upon justice and asked people to show their support to the protest.

Another user shared details of the digital protest and informed that the protest will take place virtually at 8 PM and also urged people to show up in large. A third user-requested people to show in a bigger number for the second digital protest for Sushant Singh Rajput. A third user wrote that one should always stand up for what is right and then wait for justice to be delivered. A third user commented that this is the best way to simply raise the voice and seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The user also shared an exemplary picture where he asked people to hold a placard with a quote seeking justice.

Read: #Candle4SSR: Kangana Ranaut Backs 'digital Protest For Justice' For Sushant, Others Join

Read: Ankita Lokhande Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput As #Candle4SSR Trends On Twitter

@ishkarnBHANDARI

Sir, for the second digital protest on 7th August for SSR we can simply right justice for Sushant Singh Rajput with the hashtag, hold it in our hand and click a picture of it & post... I am sending one examplary pic also... This way we can write our own matter pic.twitter.com/LJdIiJkEbw — Priyanka Saxena (@Priyanka141288) August 2, 2020

Second digital protest led by @ishkarnBHANDARI for Sushant Singh Rajput on 7th of August @8pm



Let’s make it bigger! https://t.co/OVJEbqeYWa — Priyanka Chaurasia (@PRIYANKA_C___) August 1, 2020

Always Stand Up for what is Right. Justice will come.

Join us on 7th Aug for a democratic public movement lead by @ishkarnBHANDARI, our second Digital Protest to bring Justice to Sushant Singh Rajput & His Family.#JusticeforSushantSinghRajput#CBI4SSR#SatyamevaJayate — 🦋Mithoo Sachdeva💝 (@mithoosachdeva) August 4, 2020

Fans of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead on June 14 have been raising their voice on social media seeking a thorough investigation into his death case. Many have asked for a CBI investigation as well. Earlier on July 22, the nation had united and lit lamps, candles, and torches in April when the battle against COVID-19 had just started. Though on a much smaller scale, many citizens across the nation performed the same gesture, this time for Sushant Singh Rajput. In the same manner, many celebrities had joined the movement then, the stars participated in seeking ‘justice’ and paid tribute to the actor, who passed away in June.



Read: Subramanian Swamy Leads #Candle4SSR Movement Demanding Justice For Sushant, Others Join

Read: 'Sushant Singh Rajput Saved Me From Suicide', Says Choreographer Friend Ganesh Hiwarkar



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.