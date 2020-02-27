'Blaming Govt For Everything Has Become Nature Of SP': UP Dy CM On Azam Khan's Bail Denial

Referring to SP leader Azam Khan's judicial custody, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said that granting or denying bail to someone is under the ambit of courts. Dy CM Maurya added that blaming the BJP-led government in the state for everything has become the nature of the Samajwadi Party.

Furthermore, the Dy CM stated that whatever has happened was in accordance with the orders of the court. What has happened on the orders of the court, for which SP MP Azam Khan and his wife went to court to seek bail...whether the bail has to be granted or denied is under the ambit of courts. If he could not get bail in a case, then (going to) jail is a system. We too have gone to jail. He has also gone to jail," Maurya told ANI.

On Tuesday, a Rampur court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Khan, his wife, and son. The next hearing the case is scheduled for March 2.

MP Azam Khan shifted to Sitapur Jail

MP Azam Khan, his legislator-wife Tazeen Fatma and MLA-son Abdullah Azam were on Thursday shifted to the Sitapur district jail from Rampur. "The three reached Sitapur jail on Thursday morning. They are expected to be here till March 2," a jail official said. Asked about the number of cases lodged against him, Khan said, "Entire country knows what is happening to me and my family." On being shifted to Sitapur Jail, he said it was the government's decision.

Cases against Azam Khan

Azam Khan, a former Cabinet minister during the Akhilesh Yadav-led regime in Uttar Pradesh, faces multiple cases. One of them pertains to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It was alleged that he along with Yadav held a roadshow on April 4 for more than the permitted time. Khan is also accused of grabbing the land of farmers in Rampur for building the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University which came into existence in 2006.

Abdullah Khan's election quashed

Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017. In his election petition against Abdullah Khan in the Allahabad High Court, petitioner Kazim Ali Khan contended that the elected MLA's actual date of birth was January 1, 1993, and not September 30, 1990, as claimed in the nomination paper. Subsequently, the HC set aside Abdullah Khan's election. On January 17, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Allahabad HC verdict.

