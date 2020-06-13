Bombay HC Dismisses Petition Seeking Isolation Of Frontline COVID-19 Workers

The Bombay High Court on Friday ordered that frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic should not be ostracized but instead encouraged to discharge their duties. A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Amjad Sayed stated that COVID-19 workers should not be ostracized for travelling to work every day but encouraged to continue their battle 'without fear.' The bench dismissed the petition filed by a Palghar resident seeking isolation for frontline workers.

HC directs govt to increase healthcare budget

Concerned over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India and the recent migrant crisis, the Bombay High Court on Friday also said that the pandemic has revealed that despite our constitutional guarantees, a society that provides equal opportunities to all remains a "distant dream". A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice A A Sayed also said that going by the current situation of the economy and health care, "one can hardly think of a fair society in the near future".

The bench passed a verdict on Friday evening over a bunch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by several individuals and institutions seeking various reliefs for COVID and non-COVID patients, and frontline workers in Maharashtra. While issuing a slew of directions, the bench directed the Maharashtra government to consider increasing its healthcare budget and expenditure. It also said that the state must give priority to emergencies while admitting patients.

COVID crisis in Mumbai

With 1372 novel coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai on Friday, June 12, the city's COVID-19 tally soared to 55,357. There are 28,163 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai at present. In the day, 943 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered to 25,152. 90 more casualties were reported, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 2,042. 65 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. The Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation mentioned that it was continuously improving facilities for COVID-19 patients.

Special attention is being given to the patients on dialysis and the ones undergoing cancer treatment. The BMC stated that a special facility for COVID-19 positive cancer patients was created in NSCI Dome. Innovative technological interventions such as contactless screening and digital X Rays with AI have been used at this COVID facility. Most of the cancer patients admitted here are above 50 years of age.

(Image Credits: PTI)