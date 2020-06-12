Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 55357 With 1372 New Cases; Deaths Breach 2000 Mark

With 1372 novel coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai on Friday, June 12, the city's COVID-19 tally soared to 55,357. There are 28,163 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai at present. In the day, 943 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered to 25,152. 90 more casualties were reported, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 2,042. 65 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. The Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation mentioned that it was continuously improving facilities for COVID-19 patients.

Special attention is being given to the patients on dialysis and the ones undergoing cancer treatment. The BMC stated that a special facility for COVID-19 positive cancer patients was created in NSCI Dome. Innovative technological interventions such as contactless screening and digital X Rays with AI have been used at this COVID facility. Most of the cancer patients admitted here are above 50 years of age. As on Friday, the NSCI Dome has seen 178 admissions out of which 126 patients have been discharged and no casualties have been reported. According to the BMC, this was a successful model of care for COVID-19 positive cancer patients in the country.

Dashboard for crematorium status soon

Earlier in the day, the BMC announced that a dashboard giving information about the status of the crematoriums in Mumbai shall be ready by month-end. This assumes significance as there have been complaints about people being forced to wait for more than 8 hours to perform the last rites at the crematoriums amid the novel coronavirus crisis. In a statement, the BMC stated that there was a proposal to link the dashboard to the '1916' helpline number.

It noted that there are 46 traditional crematoriums where there are 219 pyres and 18 pyres at electric crematoriums. In total, Mumbai has 237 pyres having a capacity of conducting the final rites of 1,458 dead bodies in 24 hours' time. The creation of the dashboard is the initiative of the Public Health Department which is closely working with the IT Department. Thus, from now onwards, the data pertaining to the dead bodies brought to the crematorium for final rites will be computerized.

