'Can't Cut Trees In Name Of Lord Krishna, Why Can't Road Take Turn?': SC On UP Govt's Plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to evaluate “timber value” of the 2,940 trees that it wants to cut for the Krishna-Govardhan road project at Mathura. The top court has said that the evaluation should be made by taking into account factors like their “oxygen-producing capacity.” Moreover, the Court said that felling of trees “in the name of Lord Krishna” cannot be allowed. The state government and its authorities including the Public Works Department have filed an application seeking nod for felling of 2,940 trees for the Krishna-Govardhan road project at Mathura.

READ | SC dismisses Chanda Kochhar's appeal against HC order on her termination as ICICI bank CEO

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian noted in the order that the state government was not in a position to “to make a statement as to how the Forest Department” intended to evaluate the trees in question and granted four week time to the authorities to inform it about the method of evaluation it wanted to adopt. The bench also said the state government may also consider the reduction in the number of trees proposed to be fell for the purposes of building the road.

READ | Supreme Court reserves verdict on plea challenging MP HC's 'rakhi as bail condition' order

When a lawyer for the state PWD said that the project also included widening of a road leading to the temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna at Mathura. “You can't fell thousands of trees that too in the name of Lord Krishna. Clearly they cannot do so (evaluation) in terms of the timber but must adopt a method of evaluation which takes into account the oxygen-producing capacity of a particular tree over its remaining life span, assuming that it may be cut now,” the bench said.

READ | SC dismisses pleas seeking removal of Andhra CM Jagan, says arguments 'not maintainable'

The apex court's nod is needed if any activity, having a repercussion on the flora and fauna of Taz trapezium zone, is proposed by the government authorities and private parties. The bench suggested that instead of cutting trees, roads may be built in a zig-zag manner which will reduce the traffic speed and accidents as well. “Why cannot the road take a turn around the tree. That will only mean that speed will be slow. If the speed is slow, it will lower accidents and will be more safer, “ the bench said. The bench also said that it was not possible for it to accept compensation in merely arithmetical terms “particularly since there is no statement forthcoming from the State of Uttar Pradesh or the PWD as to the nature of the trees that is to say whether they are classified as shrubs or large trees.”

(with PTI inputs)

READ | SC orders installation of CCTVs in police stations & offices of central probe agencies