Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: CBCID Detains Four Policemen For Interrogation

In the latest development in the Tuticorin custodial deaths case, Crime Branch-CID has detained five more policemen on Wednesday for interrogation into the alleged deaths of Jayaraj and Bennicks. Earlier, CBCID had arrested four police officials including Sub Inspector Paul Durai, Constables Thomas, Velumuthu, Sellathurai and Saamathurai based on witness statement. They were charged for the murder of the father and son duo. Some more officials are likely to be arrested after the interrogation with the detained officers.

Inspector of Sathankulam police station Sridhar was also arrested by CBCID police, he is been booked under charges of murder and tampering the evidence in the case. The latter and fourth police official's name was not added in the FIR initially but was added later after an hour of interrogation. Eye-witnesses have claimed that Sridhar was also seen beating both father and son.

CBCID launches investigation

On July 1, the CBCID on Wednesday took over the case of custodial deaths of the father and son in Tamil Nadu and had charged two policemen, Sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghuganesh for the murder. The police had earlier claimed that the father-son duo verbally abused policemen and threatened to hit them. As per the FIR, Sathankulam Head Constable Murugan claimed that the Jeyaraj and Bennicks verbally abused and threatened policemen when they were reminded of the lockdown since their mobile shop was seen open at 9:15 PM on June 19.

However, the claims made by police are in stark contrast to the CCTV footage of the mobile shop around the time when they were arrested, which shows that there was no argument between the duo and the police, with the father - Jayaraj seen walking across the street on being summoned by the police, while Bennicks is seen following shortly.

