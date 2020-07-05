Tuticorin Lock-up Deaths: Accused Cops Shifted To Madurai Jail Due To 'security Reasons'

In a major development in the case of Tuticorin custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and his son Bennicks, five accused policemen who were arrested have been shifted to Madurai prison from Tuticorin district prison late night on Saturday. While some reports suggest that they were attacked by prisoners at the Tuticorin district prison, DIG Prisons denied any such incident, adding that they were moved due to security reasons.

Earlier on Saturday, Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) Inspector General Shankar said that after analyzing the evidence in the case, they would take all accused in our custody. "5 arrested so far, after analyzing evidence we will take them in our custody (from judicial custody). We enquired about the approver (constable Revathi) yesterday," said the Inspector General.

Police claim victims' abused cops, CCTV footage contradicts

As per the FIR, Sathankulam Head Constable Murugan claimed that the father-son duo Jeyaraj and Bennicks verbally abused policemen and threatened to hit them, when policemen reminded them of the lockdown as their mobile shop was seen open at 9:15 PM on June 19.

On the other hand, Republic TV has accessed the CCTV footage outside father-son duo - Jayaraj and Bennicks's mobile shop in Tuticorin from the day they were arrested - June 19. The CCTV footage shows that there was no argument between the duo and the police, with the father - Jayaraj seen walking across the street on being summoned by the police, while Bennicks is seen following shortly.

What is the Tuticorin custodial death case?

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died on last Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on last Tuesday.

Moreover, hospital records state that both had multiple marks on the posterior's gluteal region, and Bennicks' knee caps were pressed, as per reports. The deceased's kin has claimed that both victims were subjected to excessive torture, verbal and physical humiliation in police custody, which has now been reportedly confirmed by the examining doctor. DMK has slammed the police and demanded murder charges to be slapped against the offending officers.