CBI Arrests Senior Railway Official In Bribery Case; Recovers Amount Of Rs 1 Crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday unearthed a massive plot catching a senior railway engineering officer, along with two others in a bribery case of Rs 1 crore.

As per reports, a trap was laid for Mahender Singh Chauhan, of the 85 batch, after he was suspected of demanding bribes from companies in exchange for contracts. In accordance with it, the senior officer demanded a hefty bribe in exchange for favouring a private company for various work at North Eastern Frontier Railways. Swiftly moving to action, the CBI managed to nab the officer, recovering the entire amount of Rs 1 crore.

As per the CBI, this is the biggest trap ever laid by the investigative agency to nab an officer red-handed. The railway official has been arrested by the investigative agency. Currently, searches are currently underway in 20 places in 5 states and the bribery amount is likely to rise up.

The CBI has been engaging in a massive crackdown on corruption over the last few months. Last week, the central agency booked four of its own personnel for allegedly receiving bribe to compromise on the investigation against companies accused of bank fraud. Out of the four booked, the CBI suspended two of them and recommended administrative action against the other two.

Read: CBI Suspends Its 2 Personnel For Taking Bribe, Recommends Action Against 2 Officers

Read: CBI Arrests Gautam Kundu’s Wife In Connection With The Rose Valley Scam

(With Agency Inputs)