CBI Conducts Searches In Delhi, Meerut, Lucknow In Medical College Admission Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow, Meerut, and Delhi on Friday in connection with a probe into alleged irregularities in giving admission to students in a private medical college. According to media reports, the CBI recovered many incriminating documents and financial transactions after searching the premises of the accused people in the case. These searches were conducted in cities like Lucknow, Meerut, and Delhi.

Cases registered against six people

The CBI registered cases against the six people accused of perpetrating the irregularities on Wednesday. The accused include a sitting judge in the same case of alleged irregularities. Other people who have a case registered against them also include Bhavna Pandey, Sudheer Giri, Bhagwan Prasad Yadav and Palash Yadav of the Prasad Education Trust. Apart from this, an FIR has been filed against Justice SN Shukla of Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, former Chhattisgarh High Court judge Justice (retd) IM Quddusi under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC.

FIR against the accused

A press release by CBI read, “It was alleged in the FIR that the private institute based at Lucknow was debarred by the Government of India for admitting medical students for the forthcoming two years because of sub-standard facilities and the non-fulfillment of the required criteria in May 2017 along with 46 other medical colleges, who were debarred on similar grounds. This decision of the Government of India to debar them was agitated by the said Educational Trust before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India through the filing of a writ petition. Subsequently, a conspiracy was allegedly hatched between the accused and the writ petition filed before the Supreme Court was withdrawn with the permission of the court and a writ petition was filed before the Division Bench of Allahabad High Court, Lucknow Bench on 24.08.2017”.

"It was further alleged in the FIR that this petition was heard on 25.08.2017 by the Division Bench of Allahabad High Court, Lucknow Bench comprising said judge and an order was passed on the same day. In order to have a favourable order, an alleged illegal gratification was paid to one of FIR named persons by the private persons of said Education Trust," said the press note.

(With ANI Inputs)

