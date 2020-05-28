CBI Initiates Preliminary Enquiry Into Markaz Funding

In what appears to be more trouble for the Tablighi Jamaat, Republic TV has learnt that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary enquiry (PE) to probe allegations of misappropriation of funds in the trust linked to Tablighi Jamaat. In fact, the central agency has sought for few related documents from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. It is important to point out that the agency is yet to file an FIR in the case.

Read: Delhi Police To File Chargesheets Against 536 Tablighi Jamaat Members From Three Nations

Read: 'No Need To Raise Tablighi Jamaat Anymore': Health Min Harsh Vardhan Calls Incident 'sad'

CBI probing possible violation of FCRA

The decision to file an FIR would be taken after the PE is conducted. Reliable sources within the agency have confirmed to Republic TV that the PE was initiated in the first week of May. Once the documents are handed over by the Delhi Crime Branch, CBI will examine the papers and decide the future course of action. Sources say the agency is probing if there is any violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act or misappropriation of funds in Tablighi Jamaat.

The ED, meanwhile, had already registered a money laundering case against Maulana Saad and other members of Tablighi Jamaat. The central agencies are essentially focusing on the source of funding and the utilization of the same funds. Maulana Saad was asked by Delhi Police to submit personal and Markaz bank documents, as well as Income Tax, returns. While Maulana Saad is yet to physically join the probe that is being conducted by Delhi Police, Saad has responded to the notices sent by Delhi Police. In fact, few documents have also been handed over by Saad’s legal team to Delhi Police.

Read: Tablighi Jamaat Members Aided COVID-19 Spread In Indore, Bhopal Initially: MP CM

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases At 1,58,333; SC Says 'no Migrant To Be Charged For Travel'