Vijay Mallya Backs India's Lockdown From UK Self-quarantine; Pleads To Govt Over Repayment

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya who is in the UK has commented on the Coronavirus lockdown in India and said the Central government has done what was "unthinkable" in locking down the entire country and that he "respects" that. Taking to Twitter, Mallya said that all his companies have effectively ceased operations and all the manufacturing is closed as well. He added that his companies are not sending employees home and paying the idle cost. Mallya asked the Indian government for help.

'Government has to help'

Indian Government has done what was unthinkable in locking down the entire Country. We respect that. All my Companies have effectively ceased operations. All manufacturing is closed as well. Yet we are not sending employees home and paying the idle cost. Government has to help. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 31, 2020

'I wish the FM would listen in this time of crisis'

In another tweet, Mallya once again offered to pay '100% of KFA loans to Indian banks' and wrote, "I have made repeated offers to pay 100 % of the amount borrowed by KFA to the Banks. Neither are Banks willing to take money and neither is the ED willing to release their attachments which they did at the behest of the Banks. I wish the FM would listen in this time of crisis."

Important to stay safe and maintain social distancing which can effectively be achieved by staying home and enjoying home time with family and pets. I am doing the same. We all have a sense of bravado but it’s not worth challenging an unknown enemy which isn’t Pulwama or Kargil. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 31, 2020

The 64-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores in unpaid bank loans. Mallya remains on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April 2017 involving a bond worth 650,000 pounds and other restrictions on his travel while he contests that ruling.

READ | Unimpressed Vijay Mallya extends desperation to RCB's logo change; sends them a message

READ | STING: Rana Kapoor-Mallya link revealed; caretakers say Rana tried to sell off properties

India sees the biggest single spike in Coronavirus cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week announced a 21-day lockdown to check the spread of the highly contagious virus, which has so far killed over 30,000 people across the world. India on Monday witnessed 227 new coronavirus cases, the biggest spike in a day so far, taking the total number of infection cases in the country to 1251. The death toll from the infection in the country stands at 32.

READ | IPL 2020: RCB fans want their money back from Vijay Mallya after commenting on new logo

READ | SC to hear liquor baron Vijay Mallya's plea challenging ED's decision to seize his assets