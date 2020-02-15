Unimpressed Vijay Mallya Extends Desperation To RCB's Logo Change; Sends Them A Message

Even as fugitive absconder Vijay Mallya nervously awaits the UK High Court's order on his appeal against extradition to India, the once 'King Of Good Times' has managed to find the time to comment on the logo change of his once-charge. IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB had taken everyone, including skipper Virat Kohli, by surprise as they disappeared off social media in a flash, only to reveal that they were coming back with a makeover. RCB took to their official handles to gift their fans the perfect Valentine's Day gift - a new logo, a new jersey and as they claim a new decade and a new team. While RCB's former owner Vijay Mallya did not have an enthusiastic response to the team's new logo, he did have a message for the side that has not lifted the trophy yet - to gun for it.

READ | David Warner Reveals Cricket Is Not 'No.1 Priority' Anymore For Him And Here Is Why

Vijay Mallya reacts to RCB's logo change

Great...but win the trophy ! — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 15, 2020

READ | PSL 2020: Saeed Ajmal Comically Endorses 'blackmail-accused' Shadab Khan's Leadership

RCB sign a new partnership with Muthoot Fincorp

The ‘New Decade, New RCB’ move comes days after they agreed on a deal with Muthoot Fincorp as their title sponsor for the upcoming IPL 2020. The Virat Kohli-led franchise announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. As per the deal, there will be a 'jersey-front' logo placed prominently on the playing and training jersey. RCB are yet to win an IPL title and will be looking to break their duck in the 2020 season.

READ | International Cricket Will Return Fulltime In Pakistan Soon: Sangakkara

How RCB looks like in 2020

RCB did some good signings in the IPL Auction 2020, in order to fill the gaps that the franchise wanted to fix. Coming into the auction with a purse of ₹27.9 crore, the franchise acquired the services of Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch for ₹4.4 crore. RCB also purchased South African all-rounder Chris Morris for the 3rd highest price in the IPL Auction 2020 i.e ₹10 crore. RCB bought back the experienced Dale Steyn (₹2 crore), while also adding Kane Richardson (₹4.4 crore) to their ranks. They also snapped up exciting young wicket-keeper Josh Phillippe.

READ | Warm-Up Day 2: Bumrah, Shami Make The Ball Talk; Openers Put Up Better Show