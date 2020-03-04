CBSE Writes To Delhi Police against Fake News About Board Exam Paper Leaks

The Central Board of Secondary Examination, (CBSE), on Wednesday, said it has written to the Delhi Police against fake news and rumours about class 10 and 12 board examination paper leak.

The board has taken several security initiatives to conduct examinations smoothly but many anti-social elements have been uploading fake messages like providing CBSE question papers and asking candidates to pay for the leaked papers.

Several fake videos about leakage of CBSE questions papers have been uploaded on YouTube that are misleading students and parents.

CBSE further said that it is trying to identify those behind circulating such fake news and has initiated action against them.

"So far action has been initiated against uses of various social media platforms and also individuals who are making false and baseless complaints. CBSE has written to Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news about CBSE exam paper leaks on social media platforms and for creating panic amongst students and the general public," the CBSE said in a press statement.

CBSE tracing miscreants through links on social media

The Board said that it has asked the Delhi Police to file FIR under provisions of IPC and IT Act and take action against these miscreants. CBSE is also trying to trace and contact individuals making such complaints and has taken follow-up action for the security of ongoing exams.

The statement further said that the Board will continue to find more links and uploads on YouTube and other social media platforms falsely claiming to possess CBSE question papers and file complaints strict action against perpetrators.

Earlier in the day, CBSE announced that it would allow students to carry masks and hand sanitizers during the ongoing class 10 and 12 board exams. As per the CBSE secretary, this move has been announced keeping in mind the recent Coronavirus outbreak that has hit the country.

(With inputs from ANI)