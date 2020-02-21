From Entry Time To Dress Code - CBSE Drops Hilarious Memes To Help Beat Exam Stress

The Central Board of Secondary Education has started board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 on February 15 for vocational subjects while the main theory papers will begin from February 24. However, while students are usually seen panicking around this time, CBSE has started sharing humorous memes to not only motivate the students but also to make them aware of the rules and regulations to be followed during the exams. From school uniforms to time boundaries, CBSE has a meme for everything.

Students share a laugh

The new “behaviour change” in the CBSE account has taken the internet by storm with students commenting about how “true” or “appropriate” the particular meme is. One of the Twitter users also said that “CBSE got no chill” while others also asked in what field has the CBSE entered now. In the comments, the admin of CBSE HQ page can also be seen registering the student's queries about various rules.

Cbse posting memes yup definitely helps 👍🏽 — Misal Savaria (@vazali_vali) February 18, 2020

Daya, pata lagao ki CBSE ko humour ka injection kisne dia🤔🤔 — Nizamuddin Sheikh (@myselfnizam) February 17, 2020

Not allowed. There will be a bell ringing system and wall clock in exam hall ,so don’t worry. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 15, 2020

since when @cbseindia29 became savage ? — Stephen Stark (@man_ash1729) February 15, 2020

Now CBSE on another level 😂🤪✊💦 — Saurabh Kapil (@SaurabhKapil6) February 15, 2020

CBSE trying to use the language which people perceive the most. — MURLI pandey (@Murli98Pandey) February 15, 2020

😂😂😂cbse got no chill — Prem Joshi (@prem_j0shi) February 15, 2020

