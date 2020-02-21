The Debate
From Entry Time To Dress Code - CBSE Drops Hilarious Memes To Help Beat Exam Stress

What’s Viral

While students are usually seen panicking, CBSE has started sharing humorous memes to not only motivate the students but also to inform them about rules.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Entry time

The Central Board of Secondary Education has started board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 on February 15 for vocational subjects while the main theory papers will begin from February 24. However, while students are usually seen panicking around this time, CBSE has started sharing humorous memes to not only motivate the students but also to make them aware of the rules and regulations to be followed during the exams. From school uniforms to time boundaries, CBSE has a meme for everything. 

Read -  Delhi High Court Dismisses 'frivolous' Petition Over Error In CBSE Sample Paper

Students share a laugh

The new “behaviour change” in the CBSE account has taken the internet by storm with students commenting about how “true” or “appropriate” the particular meme is. One of the Twitter users also said that “CBSE got no chill” while others also asked in what field has the CBSE entered now. In the comments, the admin of CBSE HQ page can also be seen registering the student's queries about various rules. 

Read -  As CBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Exams Begin, PM Modi Wishes Luck To His 'Exam Warriors'

Read - Judge Dismisses Lieutenant Governor's Libel Suit Against CBS

Read - CBSE Junior Assistant Cut Off Marks 2020; Here's Everything You Need To Know

 

 

Published:
