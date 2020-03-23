BREAKING: Centre Tells States To Take Legal Action Against Lockdown Violators & Enforce It

According to an official statement, the Centre on Monday asked state governments to strictly enforce lockdown and take legal action against violators. The Centre and state governments on Sunday decided to completely lock down 80 districts across the country where Coronavirus cases have been reported till March 31.

In view of the need to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, it was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport.

'Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Monday appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously. "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the 14-hour 'Janta Curfew' is the beginning of a long battle against coronavirus outbreak and the countrymen have proved that together they can defeat any challenge. "Today's Janta Curfew may end at 9.00 pm, but this does not mean we start celebrating," he tweeted.

He said the self-imposed curfew should "not be considered as a success" as it is the "beginning of a long battle". "Janta Curfew is beginning of a long battle. Today countrymen have told that we are capable, and once we decide we can take on any challenge together," he said.

Across India, 80 districts including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru are on complete lockdown, which means only essential services will be allowed. Railways, metros and inter-state buses have been stopped and public transport has been banned in Punjab, Rajasthan, Bengal and Haryana.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 415 on Monday after 30 fresh cases were reported, the Union Health Ministry said. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and the seven deaths reported so far, it said.

