COVID-19: Andhra Govt Announces Lockdown, State Health Department Issues Directives

The Andhra Pradesh Government on Monday extended its precautionary measures to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus by announcing a state-wide lockdown. This move was announced by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government to prevent the onset of community transmission of the pandemic after the number of positive cases in the state rose to six. Following the Andhra CM's directives, the State Health Department issued a notification clarifying the details and restrictions of the lockdown.

"In exercise of the powers contained under Sec 234 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh hereby issues following measures for containment of COVID-19," a notification issued by the state Health Department read.

"While, vide GO Rt.No. 202 and GO Rt. No. 204 multiple restriction and social distancing measures have been communicated, it is imperative that in proactive manner a state-wide lockdown is observed to prevent onset of community transmission of the Corona-virus," it added.

Lockdown directives for district administration

The notification by the State Health Department also stated that the district administration during the lockdown period needed to continue to focus on the 'containment strategy' being practiced which included 'tracking' of the dissemination of the disease. The notification also stated that all foreign returnees have further been directed to remain under home quarantine for a period of 14 days. Apart from that, a 100 bedded quarantine/isolation facility would also be established in each assembly constituency.

"While the lockdown as enunciated above should be initiated with immediate effect, the district administration should continue to focus on the containment strategy being practised thus far involving tracking the dissemination of a disease within a community through tracking of foreign returnees / suspect cases, and then using isolation and individual quarantines to keep people who have been infected by or exposed to the disease from spreading it," the notification said.

Jagan announces lockdown

On Sunday Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing a press conference had announced that the entire state would go into lockdown till March 31. Highlighting that isolation and social distancing are critical practices in fighting coronavirus, Reddy urged people to stay at home. The government employees have been directed to work in shifts.

Public transport within the state and inter-state transport will be shut. Any congregation of more than 10 persons is prohibited in public places. At the same time, he assured that essential services such as groceries, milk, food delivery will be available. Additionally, he declared that each family shall receive Rs.1,000 and free ration would be given to the poor. The AP CM also warned of strict action against sellers if they attempted to hike prices.

(With ANI Inputs)